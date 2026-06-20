Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Rays On June 20

Crews is hitting for a .186 BA, .225 OBP and .330 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 2% walk rate. His OPS is .555 and he has scored 11 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Ian Seymour (3-0) out for his third start of the season.

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