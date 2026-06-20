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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Rays On June 20

Dylan Crews and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Crews has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .186 BA, .225 OBP and .330 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 2% walk rate. His OPS is .555 and he has scored 11 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Ian Seymour (3-0) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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