Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Rangers On Aug. 19

Crews is hitting for a .212 BA, .284 OBP and .360 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 40 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Crews has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (4-9) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

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