Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Pirates On July 5

Crews is hitting for a .230 BA, .282 OBP and .362 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 21 runs. In 163 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. Crews has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (3-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.

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