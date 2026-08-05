Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Phillies On Aug. 5

Crews is hitting for a .222 BA, .301 OBP and .378 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 35 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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