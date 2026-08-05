Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Phillies On Aug. 5
Dylan Crews and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Crews has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Crews is hitting for a .222 BA, .301 OBP and .378 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 35 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Phillies.
Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his 14th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.