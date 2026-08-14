FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 14

Dylan Crews and the Washington Nationals will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Crews has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .218 BA, .290 OBP and .372 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 40 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Crews has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

The Mets will look to Robert Stock (0-2) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News