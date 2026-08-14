Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 14
Dylan Crews and the Washington Nationals will face the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Crews has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Crews is hitting for a .218 BA, .290 OBP and .372 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 40 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Crews has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
The Mets will look to Robert Stock (0-2) in his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.