Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 14

Crews is hitting for a .218 BA, .290 OBP and .372 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 40 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 27 runs. Crews has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

The Mets will look to Robert Stock (0-2) in his third start of the season.

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