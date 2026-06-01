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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 1

Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, on Monday, June 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Crews has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .220 BA, .256 OBP and .317 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored four runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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