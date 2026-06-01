Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Marlins On June 1

Crews is hitting for a .220 BA, .256 OBP and .317 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate. His OPS is .573 and he has scored four runs. In 43 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched.

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