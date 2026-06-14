Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Mariners On June 14

Crews is hitting for a .192 BA, .241 OBP and .321 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored nine runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Crews has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.74 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.