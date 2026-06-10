Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Giants On June 10

Crews is hitting for a .182 BA, .239 OBP and .288 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .527 and he has scored six runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Crews has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.12 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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