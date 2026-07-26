Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 26

Crews is hitting for a .218 BA, .303 OBP and .371 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 31 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Crews has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Kohl Drake (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.