Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Diamondbacks On July 25

Crews is hitting for a .219 BA, .295 OBP and .372 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 30 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Crews has recorded six steals on six attempts. He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Bratt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.

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