Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Diamondbacks On July 24

Crews is hitting for a .214 BA, .291 OBP and .354 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .645 and he has scored 29 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Crews has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.