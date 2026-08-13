Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Cubs On Aug. 13

Crews is hitting for a .214 BA, .287 OBP and .366 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 39 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Kevin Gausman (6-10) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.29 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 134 1/3 innings pitched.

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