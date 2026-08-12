Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Cubs On Aug. 12

Crews is hitting for a .218 BA, .292 OBP and .374 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 39 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send David Peterson (6-7) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.35 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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