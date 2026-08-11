Dylan Crews And Nationals Square Off Against Cubs On Aug. 11

Crews is hitting for a .218 BA, .294 OBP and .365 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 38 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. Crews has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

Shota Imanaga (8-9 with a 3.60 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season.

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