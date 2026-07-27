Dylan Crews And Nationals Take On Blue Jays On July 27

Crews is hitting for a .228 BA, .310 OBP and .381 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 32 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 23 runs. Crews has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Scherzer (1-4) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 10.23 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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