Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Athletics On July 18

Crews is hitting for a .211 BA, .272 OBP and .344 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 27 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. Crews has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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