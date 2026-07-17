Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Athletics On July 17

Crews is hitting for a .211 BA, .270 OBP and .343 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 25 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Crews has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Yankees) he went 0 for 4.

Gage Jump (3-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.

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