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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Play Athletics On July 17

Dylan Crews and his Washington Nationals will square off against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Crews has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .211 BA, .270 OBP and .343 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 25 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Crews has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Yankees) he went 0 for 4.

Gage Jump (3-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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