Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Astros On July 8

Crews is hitting for a .225 BA, .279 OBP and .369 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 24 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Crews has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti (7-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.