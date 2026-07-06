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Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals

Dylan Crews

Washington Nationals • #3 CF

Dylan Crews And Nationals Face Astros On July 6

Dylan Crews and the Washington Nationals will take on the Houston Astros at Nationals Park, on Monday, July 6 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Crews has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Crews is hitting for a .232 BA, .287 OBP and .381 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored 23 runs. In 167 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Crews has recorded five steals on five attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Pirates.

Mike Burrows (4-8 with a 5.58 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Crews

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