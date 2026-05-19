Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On May 19

Cease is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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