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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On May 19

Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Cease has +102 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cease is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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