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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Yankees On Aug. 16

Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Cease has -115 odds to record over 8.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cease is 7-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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