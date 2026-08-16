Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Yankees On Aug. 16

Cease is 7-5 with a 2.40 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.