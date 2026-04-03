Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 3

Cease is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

The White Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.