Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against White Sox On April 3
Dylan Cease will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Cease has +112 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Cease is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The White Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.