Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On June 16

Cease is 3-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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