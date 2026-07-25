Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Red Sox On July 25

Cease is 6-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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