Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On Aug. 11
Dylan Cease will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Cease has -142 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Cease is 7-5 with a 2.28 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.