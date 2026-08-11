Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On Aug. 11

Cease is 7-5 with a 2.28 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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