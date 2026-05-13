Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 13

Cease is 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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