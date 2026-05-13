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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 13

Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Cease has +104 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cease is 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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