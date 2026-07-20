Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Rays On July 20

Cease is 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing just one hit.

The Rays are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.