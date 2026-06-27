Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rangers On June 27
Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 27 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Cease has -128 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Cease is 4-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.