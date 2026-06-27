Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rangers On June 27

Cease is 4-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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