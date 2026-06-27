FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rangers On June 27

Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, June 27 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Cease has -128 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cease is 4-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News