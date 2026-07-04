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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Mariners On July 4

Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Cease is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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