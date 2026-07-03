Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Mariners On July 3

Cease is 4-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.