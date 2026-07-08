Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Giants On July 8

Cease is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.