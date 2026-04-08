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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Dodgers On April 8

Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Cease has -172 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Cease is 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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