Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Take On Dodgers On April 8

Cease is 0-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 6.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3.5 extra base hits and 1.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.