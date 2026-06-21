Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Cubs On June 21

Cease is 4-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.