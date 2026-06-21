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Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease

Toronto Blue Jays • #84 SP

Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Face Cubs On June 21

Dylan Cease will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Cease has -118 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cease is 4-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Cease

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