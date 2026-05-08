Dylan Cease And Blue Jays Square Off Against Angels On May 8

Cease is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.