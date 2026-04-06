Dylan Beavers And Orioles Play White Sox On April 6

Beavers is hitting for a .308 BA, .308 OBP and .462 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

The White Sox are sending Grant Taylor (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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