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Dylan Beavers
Baltimore Orioles

Dylan Beavers

Baltimore Orioles • #12 RF

Dylan Beavers And Orioles Play White Sox On April 6

Dylan Beavers and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Beavers has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Beavers is hitting for a .308 BA, .308 OBP and .462 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

The White Sox are sending Grant Taylor (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Beavers

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