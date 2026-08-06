Dylan Beavers And Orioles Take On Angels On Aug. 6

Beavers is hitting for a .243 BA, .325 OBP and .345 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 22 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 18 runs. Beavers has recorded five steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Ryan Johnson (2-6) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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