Dustin May And Cardinals Take On Royals On May 16

May is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.