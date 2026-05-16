Dustin May And Cardinals Take On Royals On May 16
Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 2:15 p.m. ET.
What It Means
May is 3-4 with a 4.81 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.