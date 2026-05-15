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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Royals On May 15

Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET. May has +118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

May is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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