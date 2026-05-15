Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Royals On May 15

May is 3-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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