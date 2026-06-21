Dustin May And Cardinals Face Royals On June 21

May is 5-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw nine scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing just one hit.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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