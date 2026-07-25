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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Play Reds On July 25

Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

May is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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