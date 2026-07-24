Dustin May And Cardinals Face Reds On July 24

May is 5-7 with a 4.78 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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