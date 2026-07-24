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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Face Reds On July 24

Dustin May will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Friday, July 24 at 8:15 p.m. ET. May has -111 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

May is 5-7 with a 4.78 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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