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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Face Red Sox On April 11

Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

May is 1-2 with a 9.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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