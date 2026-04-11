Dustin May And Cardinals Face Red Sox On April 11
Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Boston Red Sox at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET.
What It Means
May is 1-2 with a 9.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.