Dustin May And Cardinals Play Red Sox On April 10

May is 0-2 with a 15.95 ERA and seven strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.