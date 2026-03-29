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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Play Rays On March 29

Dustin May will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:15 p.m. ET. May has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

May went 7-11 with a 4.96 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Rays averaged 4.4 runs per game last year, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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