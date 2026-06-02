Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Rangers On June 2

May is 3-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.0 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

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