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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Rangers On June 2

Dustin May will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:45 p.m. ET. May has -122 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

May is 3-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.0 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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