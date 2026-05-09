Dustin May And Cardinals Face Padres On May 9

May is 3-3 with a 5.15 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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