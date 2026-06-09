Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 9

May is 3-6 with a 4.59 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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