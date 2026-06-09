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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Mets On June 9

Dustin May will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. May has -166 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

May is 3-6 with a 4.59 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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