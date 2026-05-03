FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Dodgers On May 3

Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, May 3 at 2:15 p.m. ET. May has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

May is 3-2 with a 5.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News