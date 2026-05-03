Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Dodgers On May 3

May is 3-2 with a 5.28 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.