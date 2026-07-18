Dustin May And Cardinals Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 18

May is 5-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.