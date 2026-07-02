Dustin May And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 2

May is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 21 when he threw two innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.