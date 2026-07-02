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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 2

Dustin May will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 7:15 p.m. ET. May has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

May is 5-6 with a 4.30 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, June 21 when he threw two innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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